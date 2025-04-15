THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo apologizes for ‘immature response’ to viral earphone controversy in lengthy post

THE BOYZ member Sunwoo has publicly apologized following days of criticism over his behavior in a recent viral video that triggered an online backlash. The idol, who had previously addressed the situation through messages to fans, has now posted a detailed and formal apology on Instagram, acknowledging his shortcomings and expressing sincere remorse.

Advertisement

The controversy began when a short clip of Sunwoo went viral, showing him reacting loudly after dropping his AirPods during a public appearance. In the video, a security guard quickly retrieved the earphones and handed them back to him. However, Sunwoo was accused of exhibiting poor manners as he did not visibly thank the guard, leading to widespread criticism across social media platforms. The incident gained further attention when actress Nana appeared to criticize Sunwoo’s conduct by leaving a pointed comment on the video.

Although Sunwoo initially responded to the criticism through the fan messaging platform Fromm, many felt his replies were insufficient and did not fully address the concerns raised. Fans and non-fans alike called for a more sincere and direct statement from the singer. So now, Sunwoo responded to the growing calls with a heartfelt apology on April 15, which he posted on his personal Instagram account.

In the lengthy statement, Sunwoo began by acknowledging that he had taken time to carefully reflect on his actions and the words he wanted to share. He admitted to struggling with how to properly express his thoughts, fearing that his message might not genuinely convey his feelings. He expressed deep regret for the way he handled the situation, admitting that his initial reactions were driven by emotion rather than rational thought. He clarified, “Because of my personal thoughts and the way I acted without enough rationality, the original intent of what I wanted to say became distorted.”

Advertisement

Sunwoo said that although he never intended to come across as rude or dismissive, he failed to act with the level of care and maturity expected of him in that moment. He also acknowledged, “I lacked maturity and couldn’t respond properly from the start, and in trying to defend myself from hurtful comments that crossed the line, I ended up hurting many others with my own words and actions.”

He further stated, “It’s not that I’m asking for forgiveness or trying to claim that I was misunderstood. If someone saw me in that light, then I first need to recognize that maybe I really was that kind of person.” The idol emphasized that if people perceived him negatively, then he must take accountability and work to become a better person moving forward. The idol promised that he would strive to demonstrate growth and sincerity through his future behavior, hoping to rebuild the trust that was damaged.

Advertisement

His message was directed not only toward those who criticized him but also to those who were disappointed, hurt, or made uncomfortable by his actions. He extended his apology to everyone affected, including his fans, THE B, who have continued to support him during this difficult time. Sunwoo ended the statement by apologizing once again for his “immature response” and expressing a strong desire to reflect, grow, and do better.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo faces backlash for saying people should ‘know when to stop’ amid ‘ridiculous’ earphones controversy