The Penthouse's Han Ji Hyun joins Lee Sang Yi to lead No Loss in Love spin-off CEO's Menu

Han Ji Hyun will be joining Lee Sang Yi to lead the No Loss in Love spin-off series CEO's Menu. This raises expectations for the upcoming project fans are waiting for the release of the romance comedy No Loss in Love to premiere in August. Han Ji Hyun is known for her roles in The Penthouse series, Cheer Up and more.

Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi to lead upcoming romance drama CEO's Menu

According to the agency Good Friends Company and Saetbyuldang Entertainment on July 4, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be leading the romance drama CEO's Menu. Lee Sang Yi will be taking on the role of a CEO and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the nutritionist of the company.

CEO's Menu is the spin-off of the upcoming romance comedy No Loss in Love. While Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the second lead couple in the drama, they will be the focus couple of the CEO's Menu.

More about No Loss in Love

No Loss in Love is expected to premiere on 26 August 2024. It will air every Monday and Tuesday. The drama consists of 12 episodes. The main cast includes Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

The drama tells the story of a woman who doesn't want to lose any money in her life. She had a tough upbringing and hence values money above all. She fakes her marriage with a kindhearted cashier to achieve her promotion.

