THROWBACK: When BTS’ Jungkook couldn’t stop crying as he read heartwarming letter to ARMYs

BTS is renowned for their dedicated fanbase, ARMY, who have stood by them through thick and thin. In return, the members consistently show their appreciation, especially Golden Maknae Jungkook. He is known for hosting live sessions while going about his daily life, writing songs for fans, and sharing heartwarming content. This mutual affection is evident in their strong, long-standing bond. One touching moment came in 2020 when Jungkook was moved to tears while reading a heartfelt letter he had written to the fans.

In the 2020 Winter Package, a video of Jungkook reading a letter to fans went viral. The youngest member of BTS wrote a heartfelt note thanking fans for their unwavering support, and as he read it aloud, he became visibly emotional. Jungkook’s tears while reading the letter clearly reflect his deep love and appreciation for his fans.

When BTS traveled to Finland in November 2019, fans were left guessing the purpose of the trip. It was soon revealed that the journey was for their 2020 Winter Package, where RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V explored Helsinki, enjoying a series of photoshoots and activities. Fans got an early peek into the trip when Jungkook shared his G.C.F. in Helsinki video in December, showcasing the group's enjoyment of Finland's stunning landscapes.

Two months after their memorable trip, BTS released their Winter Package DVD. Fans were particularly moved by a moment in the video where Jungkook, visibly emotional, read a heartfelt letter to ARMYs, which sparked a wave of discussions and admiration online.

While Jungkook read his letter aloud, Jimin noted that Jungkook’s ears turned red whenever he spoke from the heart. RM, noticing that Jungkook was tearing up, remarked, “His letter was the most sincere,” as the other members gathered around to comfort him.





“To ARMY. The hot summer has passed us now and the cold winter has come. I am writing this letter from Finland. With winter so close now I have grown sentimental and I’ve been thinking a lot of different thoughts as I look at the sky by myself. Of course I think about ARMYs the most. Are you thinking of me often too? Every time I think about you guys I am filled with precious memories. So I hope that when you think of me you are filled with previous memories too! I will continue to do my best!

AFBF- ARMY FOREVER BTS FOREVER

ANBO- ARMY no matter what be happy okay?

I wsh you health and happiness each and every day.

Stay healthy!!! Love You- Jungkook”

Jungkook’s love for ARMYs is unwavering, and ARMYs reciprocate that affection with equal intensity. Jungkook will soon celebrate his 27th birthday on September 1st, and he is currently serving in the military alongside Jimin. Both idols enlisted on December 13, 2024, and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, they are featured in a travel show titled Are You Sure?!, which was filmed before their enlistment.

