Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife exposes a troll bullying her for 7 years: ‘She has a young son…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife and film producer, Supriya Menon, called out a troll publicly who was passing nasty comments on her social media posts since 2018. The journalist-turned-producer exposed the woman by sharing her display picture on her Instagram story and wrote a long note.

While making the revelation, Supriya Menon wrote on her Instagram handle, “Meet @christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her. I found out who she is years ago but let it be as she has a young son. Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018.”

Is Supriya Menon taking legal action against the troll?

Prithviraj's wife exposed the troll but did not disclose the exact reason for her distress. However, ETimes reported that the social media user named Christina Eldo, aka Christina Babu Kurien, is a Malayali nurse who currently lives in the US. Reportedly, Supriya exposed the troll after her inappropriate comment on Menon's late father. Earlier, the producer had mentioned to take legal actions when trolls were after her family. However, in her latest Instagram fiasco, she hasn't hinted towards any legal action.

For the unversed, Supriya Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran tied the knot in 2011, following their dating phase for a couple of years. Formerly a Journalist, Supriya now heads Prithviraj Productions, a Malayalam film production banner. The two welcomed their daughter Alankrita after 3 years of their marriage in 2014.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen in Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Kayoze Irani-directed movie is streaming now on JioHotstar. The actor is also playing a crucial role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting action-adventure drama, with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

