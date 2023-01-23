TWICE marks new milestones with their latest English track MOONLIGHT SUNRISE on Spotify

According to the agency JYP Entertainment on January 23rd, TWICE's original English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', which was pre-released on January 20th, reached 560,000 streams as of that day, reaching a career high of 39th on the Spotify Daily Top Songs US chart. Globally, it recorded the group's highest number of daily streams with about 1.96 million, entering the 60th place on the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global Chart.

In addition, from the release until the afternoon of the 22nd, it topped the iTunes Song Chart in 33 overseas regions, including Japan, Brazil, and Singapore, on a cumulative basis, and ranked second in the United States, its highest ranking. Also, on the 21st, it ranked first in Japan's Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking and Recochoku Daily Single Ranking.

As of the afternoon of January 21st, the music video broke its own record by climbing to No. 1 on YouTube's music video trending in the US and Japan, and No. 2 in the UK. Continuing the momentum, as of 8:00 am on the 23rd, the number of YouTube views exceeded 28.56 million, and it is receiving enthusiastic responses, such as winning the top of YouTube music videos trending worldwide.

About the track:

'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE' is a Miami-based pop song that expresses the emotions and excitement one feels when in love with the bright moonlight and the rising sun. K-pop hit maker earattack and Lee Woo Hyun wrote, composed and arranged the song, and Nina Ann Nelson and Kaedi Dalley, members of the American a cappella female group Citizen Queen, wrote and composed the song. The new song, prepared for fans who want to be together forever, is characterized by an emotional melody, a lyrical message that compares the feelings and excitement of love to the bright moonlight and the rising sun.

TWICE member MOMO surprised fans with unconventional costumes. On January 20th, MOMO posted several pictures of her on set with emoji on her own Instagram account. MOMO serves as the main dancer in TWICE. A native of Kyoto, Japan, she attended a dance studio in Osaka to nurture her dream of becoming a singer. She once appeared in the Japanese preliminaries for Mnet's 'Superstar K3', which aired in 2011. Afterwards, she was noticed by JYP entertainment officials after watching a video of her dancing with his sister, and started a trainee life in Korea in 2012. She appeared on Mnet's 'Sixteen' with fellow Japanese members Sana and Mina, and finally debuted in the group TWICE in 2015. In the photo, MOMO is wearing a bold brown outfit that exposes her waistline with her big sparkling eyes. Her natural smile, confident gaze, and voluminous body add to her sense of style.

TWICE’s achievements:

According to the recent announcement of the '2022 year-end report' by the US Billboard chart and music data aggregation company, TWICE's 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2' released in August last year sold 199,000 copies. Recorded and ranked 6th in the TOP 10 SELLING CD ALBUMS OF 2022 IN US category.

TWICE was the only K-pop girl group to be named on the chart, confirming the local core fan base and proving their global album power. TWICE proved their status as a 'global top girl group' by setting numerous records on the US Billboard last year. The first mini album 'IM NAYEON' released by TWICE's first solo runner Nayeon in June 2022 achieved the highest number of weekly album sales ever by a K-pop solo artist in the 'Billboard 200' and the first top 10, and was released in August. The full-length album 'Between 1&2' ranked 3rd on the chart and ranked in the top 10 of the 'Billboard 200' for the 3rd time in their career.

Jihyo, a member of the girl group TWICE, took first place for 9 consecutive weeks in the Star Ranking female idol vote. Jihyo took first place with 6790 votes in the 64th Star Ranking female idol vote (3rd week of January), which was held from 3:01 pm on the 12th to 3:00 pm on the 19th. With this, Jihyo took the throne in the Star Ranking female idol category for 9 consecutive weeks. Following her Jihyo, Irene of Red Velvet placed second with 5901 votes for her, while Nana of After School came in third with 706 votes. On the other hand, Star Ranking is a ranking vote in which fans directly vote for their favorite star to determine the ranking. Depending on the voting result ranking, various privileges are provided to stars. Stars who have been selected as No. 1 for 4 consecutive weeks will be featured on an outdoor billboard advertisement. Fans of the No. 1 star for 4 weeks in a row can also support the outdoor billboard advertising video.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.