Twinkling Watermelon: Exploring life lessons from Choi Hyun Wook, Ryeoun's slice of life K-drama and its connection to Viva La Vida

One of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2023 is *Twinkling Watermelon*. This charming series explores love, life, family, and friendship, winning hearts with its slice-of-life time travel plot, amazing soundtrack, adorable romances, and, above all, the refreshing power of friendship. In the vibrant world of Korean dramas, Twinkling Watermelon stands out as a delightful escape, inviting viewers into its heartwarming stories and captivating characters. Let’s explore a few of the life lessons this humorous and healing K-drama had to offer.

Twinkling Watermelon plot

It’s the year 2023, Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) is a model student with dreams of becoming a doctor by day and a passionate busker playing his electric guitar on the streets by night. An interesting aspect of his life is that he’s a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults). Eun Gyeol believes he can keep his two worlds separate. Still, everything changes when his father discovers his nighttime gig, leading to a heated argument that forces him to confront his dual identity and results in him saying some hurtful things to his father.

Seeking some space after the argument, Eun Gyeol takes a walk and stumbles upon a mysterious music store that transports him back to 1995. There, he meets his teenage father Ha Yi Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), who’s in high school and has a huge crush on a talented cellist—someone who isn’t Eun Gyeol’s mother, Cheong Ah (Shin Eun Soo) but everyone’s muse Se Kyung (Seol In Ah). Eun Gyeol's father is determined to win her heart, and it seems to be working. But this budding romance puts Eun Gyeol’s existence at risk.

To ensure his own future, Eun Gyeol embarks on a mission to make his parents fall in love. Along the way, he inadvertently helps his father form a popular high school band, blending their musical talents and creating a connection that might just change the course of their lives—and his own.

Calling Twinkling Watermelon just a romantic comedy feels like an understatement. It captures the essence of that final summer of youth—filled with hope and sparkle. While the story revolves around love and family, it also thoughtfully addresses the challenges faced by the deaf community and the prejudices they encounter.

Life lessons learnt by Twinkling Watermelon

Viva La Vida- Long Live Life

The Spanish phrase Viva La Vida, meaning Long Live Life, carries significant meaning in the show. This title also references a poignant painting by Frida Kahlo, created in 1954, just a year before her untimely passing.

Viva la Vida serves as a vibrant testament to her complex life, her deep connection to her Mexican heritage, and her unwavering passion for life. The painting is a visual diary filled with rich symbolism and bright colors. Each brushstroke reflects her experiences, and despite her declining health, the title stands as a tribute to life's vitality. The lively red hues of the watermelons and the phrase she penned just eight days before her death make this work all the more compelling.

The phrase Viva La Vida and the essence of Frida Kahlo's painting are woven throughout the story—from the La Vida music shop to the keychain that Cheong Ah carries, and even when she teaches Yi Chan the term in sign language. In one scene, Cheong Ah shows Yi Chan Frida Kahlo’s famous painting of watermelons, and when he asks why she likes it, she replies, “Because Frida Kahlo was strong. She was beautiful even in pain, and she stood strong until the end. Life tormented her endlessly, but she used this painting to push back.” She then points out the words inscribed on one of the watermelon slices: “Viva la vida.”

This tribute to life beautifully reflects their youth and the sparkling days they share. The watermelons, sliced open to reveal their vulnerable hearts, symbolize Kahlo's own emotional wounds and insecurities. Similarly, the characters' vulnerabilities shine through, reminding us that their joy is intertwined with their struggles.

But this doesn’t stop them from embracing life. No matter the challenges they face, having each other makes life worth living. That’s the essence of Twinkling Watermelon—finding those little twinkles along the way, even amidst the struggles.

Music is life

“Major and minor chords coexist harmoniously for a song to sound delightful and complete. The same goes for life. Experiencing hardships and joyful moments helps you build your dazzling life.“

Music plays a vital role in the series, especially as Eun Gyeol forms a band with a younger version of his dad. A young Eun Gyeol, struggling at school, is moved to tears by Eric Clapton’s Tears In Heaven, unaware that music will soon become his greatest source of comfort. His mentor, Chun Ho Jin, tells him, “How you speak to the guitar is how it speaks back to you,” highlighting the guitar as a means for Eun Gyeol to express his emotions to the world.

As the masked guitarist captivating everyone around him, he learns from his bandmates that “music is the only legal drug” that can heal the world—a sentiment that resonates deeply throughout the series. The soundtrack of Twinkling Watermelon features stirring compositions like A Song for You by Jung Joon Il and Higher by Junhoe, creating a lyrical and rhythmic journey.

Ryeoun shines on stage with guitar skills so convincing that it wouldn’t be surprising if he lands a spot in a band or becomes the face of musical dramas. Music is a form of escape for everyone, serving as a true expression of life. It beautifully captures the coexistence of sadness and happiness, reminding us that both emotions can exist together.

Your family members are people too

One of the major themes in the series is Eun Gyeol’s experience as a CODA child facing hardships. As he travels back to the past, he comes to understand, “Your parents also had a painful time in their youth.” He realizes that both Han Yi Chan and Cheong Ah had their own dreams and struggles, which he hadn’t fully appreciated before. Family can be a support system, and while it may not be everyone’s safe place, it can be for some. It’s important to see each other as individuals, each with their own dreams and youth.

The endearing aspect of the story is the strong bond within Eun Gyeol’s family. They face their challenges and hurdles, but they tackle each day with optimism. His supportive parents send a powerful message about the importance of a positive home environment for a child’s growth. In a moving moment, Eun Gyeol’s father tells him he has no regrets that “God gave him no sound, but instead blessed him with a son like him.” This heartfelt statement resonates deeply with Eun Gyeol, yet he also sees the pride shining in his father’s eyes.

The sibling dynamic between the brothers is heartwarming, with younger Eun Gyeol stepping up as the big brother to Eun Ho. Their playful banter is sweet, and their strong bond is truly special. By the end, Eun Gyeol recognizes that family is one of his greatest blessings.

Don’t give up

“Everyone goes on with their lives while giving meaning to their lives or trying to find meaning. They do their best to rationalize their lives. But you don’t always have to try so hard to be impressive. Continuing to live is already a great feat. But who knows? Besides, aren’t you a little curious about the kind of luck that will come your way in the future and how your story will go?“

In Twinkling Watermelon, we see how life can take surprising turns. The way Yi Chan and Eun Gyeol meet and become bandmates is full of unexpected moments. Yi Chan's feelings for Cheong Ah develop naturally, while she grows into her own person throughout the journey. Everything happening around them has a purpose, reminding us of Yi Chan’s words: “Give up on giving up.”

Your youth should be twinkling too

“My days must twinkle as radiantly as possible. I’ll do everything I can. Be it love or the band. I’ll do everything that will make my life twinkle.”

Eun Gyeol often struggles with the question, “Who is the real you?” As a child, he confides in his mentor about hiding his hobby from his family, believing they wouldn’t understand. He’s also burdened by guilt, especially when his passion for music puts his family in a difficult situation.

When given the chance to pursue his dream, he insists that “school comes before music, and family before anything else.” Yet, during moments of uncertainty, his mentor encourages him to trust his instincts. Music is his true passion, even if his father sees it as a rebellious streak. After living for others, Eun Gyeol realizes that music is what allows him to truly live for himself.

Se Kyung’s life is meticulously planned, with every detail in place. Her mother insists she lives for the cello, shuttling her from one concert to another. Se Kyung knows little beyond practice and performances. When Yi Chan teasingly comments that her life sounds stuffy, it catches her off guard and prompts her to think deeply.

Although Yi Chan initially fronts a band to impress her, both of them start to realize that stepping outside their comfort zones and following their instincts can lead to unexpected growth. Eun Gyeol’s father wisely says, “No one can stop me from telling them how I feel.” This highlights an important truth: life often unfolds in surprising ways once we express our true feelings.

As Eun Gyeol rightfully said “Life didn’t have to be perfect for it to shine. It’s the little moments that make your life twinkle, and happiness is what you experience when those moments come together,” your youth belongs to you.

The journey of self-discovery and staying true to yourself is at the heart of youth. Even when things feel bleak or stagnant, it's essential to keep believing in yourself. You are your own twinkling watermelon, shining brighter than anyone else. Embrace your uniqueness and let your light shine to the fullest. Viva La Vida!

