ZB1 confirms August comeback at KCON LA with mini-album CINEMA PARADISE; drops new teaser video and poster

ZEROBASEONE has recently announced their comeback with a brand-new album titled CINEMA PARADISE. The group announced the release of new music in KCON LA and showcased a preview for the audience. The fans' excitement and anticipation for the album’s release have increased.

ZEROBASEONE announces new album titled CINEMA PARADISE

On July 29, 2024, ZEROBASEONE performed at KCON LA 2024 and made an exciting announcement to the audience. During the show, they announced their much-anticipated comeback and released a preview of their album.

In the teaser, the members are seen inside a theatre looking at the big screen with anticipation. A movie starts to play on screen and the text reads “starring ZEOBASEONE” and near the end of the clip, it states that another artist will have a special appearance.

Previously, the group made their comeback with the album titled You Had Me At Hello and released the music video for the lead track, Feel the Pop. Furthermore, the group is also gearing up for their concert titled 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR.

Since their debut, this will be their first tour, and they will be traveling across various cities and countries to meet their fans. The first show will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome on September 20, 2024.

Advertisement

More about ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE was formed through the reality survival show Boys Planet. Managed by WAKEONE, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin were the final constants selected to ultimately debut as a group. In July 2023, they debuted with the EP Youth in the Shade, along with the title track, Bloom, for which the music video was also released. Furthermore, they released their second album, Melting Point, in November 2023.

The validity of the group contract with WAKEONE is for 2 years and 6 months. They may disband after the contract ends or they will continue as a group if they decide to renew. Are you excited for their upcoming album?

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin tops individual idol brand reputation rankings for July; Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and Apink’s Jung Eunji closely follow