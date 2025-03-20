G-Dragon’s dance to aespa’s Whiplash receives mixed reactions; fans say it ‘gives the biggest ick’

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has once again found himself at the center of online discussions after his recent appearance at aespa’s concert. The legendary K-pop idol attended the group’s show, where he was seen enjoying the performances and even dancing along to their song Whiplash. However, his unique interpretation of the dance quickly became a talking point, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

While some found his moves entertaining and spontaneous, others accused him of being “cringeworthy” or even disrespectful.

Following the concert, several clips of G-Dragon dancing to Whiplash surfaced on social media, with one particular video from Good Day showing him moving freely in front of aespa members as cameras filmed him. His dance style stood out, as it did not strictly follow the song’s original choreography but instead featured his own playful and exaggerated movements. The reactions to this clip varied significantly, sparking a debate among K-pop fans.

Some netizens criticized G-Dragon’s approach, arguing that his dance came across as mocking rather than lighthearted fun. They felt that his exaggerated movements did not align with the song’s original choreography and that his presence at the concert should have been more respectful.

On the other hand, many fans rushed to G-Dragon’s defense, pointing out that he has always been known for his carefree personality and love for dancing. Supporters highlighted that he has previously danced to girl group songs in a similar manner, and his intention was never to mock but to enjoy the moment. They also emphasized his long history of supporting fellow artists, explaining that his behavior was nothing unusual for him.

Additionally, some fans recalled previous instances where G-Dragon had expressed admiration for younger idols and their music. He has often shown support for the new generation of K-pop artists and is known for engaging with performances in his own unique way. Many pointed out that his participation at aespa’s concert only highlighted his respect for the group, further dismissing claims that his dancing was meant to be offensive.

His free-spirited personality has always set him apart, making him one of the most unpredictable and influential figures in K-pop. While some may find his interpretation of Whiplash questionable, others see it as yet another example of his playful and unconventional approach to music and performance.