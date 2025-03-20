G-Dragon’s Good Day cancels March 23 broadcast amid editing out Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Sae Ron scandal escalates

The drama surrounding Kim Soo Hyun seems to be far from over, as it continues to impact several projects. Following the cancellation of collaborations with big brands, the delay or potential cancellation of season 2 of the Disney Plus series Knock Off looms due to Kim Soo Hyun’s minor dating scandal. Now, MBC’s variety show Good Day, produced by G-Dragon, has also been affected. The show has been postponed for a week due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and actress Kim Sae Ron.

As per Naver, the production team of Good Day announced that episode 6, originally scheduled to air on Sunday, March 23, 2025, will be delayed for a week because of program reorganization. In its place, a special episode from I Live Alone will be aired. On March 17, 2025, Good Day released an official statement acknowledging the seriousness of the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun, who was also a part of the show. The production team emphasized that they are aware of the situation and are adjusting accordingly to prioritize viewer reactions.

In response to the controversy, the Good Day production team, led by G-Dragon, clarified that they had edited out as much of Kim Soo Hyun’s footage as possible. They also confirmed that the individual recording process for Kim Soo Hyun, which took place on March 13, was not aired.

Previously, in episode 5, footage of Kim Soo Hyun from the Good Day General Assembly segment was edited out, making the episode roughly 10 minutes shorter than usual and leaving out some important details. The ongoing controversy is having a significant impact on the production and broadcasting of the show.

Good Day is a music-based variety show created by K-pop icon G-Dragon, where he collaborates with various guests from the Korean entertainment industry to create a song of the year. G-Dragon himself plays an active role in the production and presents the process of telling the stories of various people through music, all while offering a behind-the-scenes look at the reality of producing a hit song.

As the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun intensifies, Kim Soo Hyun continues to face increasing backlash with each passing day. Only time will tell what the future holds for Kim Soo Hyun's career.