Kim Sae Ron called Kim Soo Hyun 'psycho' for nicknaming idol GF 'seaweed,' her family exposes with alleged audio recording

A new wave of controversy has engulfed actor Kim Soo Hyun after a press conference held earlier today, on May 7. It was led by Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The event, held in Seoul, drew widespread attention from media outlets and the public alike. During the conference, the representative released an audio recording that allegedly contains troubling statements made by Kim Sae Ron prior to her passing.

The recording was initially disclosed by the controversial YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute. It features a conversation reportedly between Kim Sae Ron and an unnamed acquaintance. In it, Kim Sae Ron makes allegations about her personal and intimate relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. It includes claims of s*xual activity during her teenage years and other distressing details related to actor’s alleged behavior.

One of the more alarming excerpts from the audio includes Kim Sae Ron claiming that Kim Soo Hyun had an intimate relationship with her while she was in middle school. She also alleged that he showed her private photographs involving other individuals. She further shared that he had saved an idol’s contact information under a derogatory nickname referencing her body odor.

“What makes him psycho is that he would show me photos taken while having s*x with someone else,” Kim Sae Ron revealed. “But what’s even crazier is that he saved the idol he slept with as ‘Seaweed’ in his contacts because she smelled like seaweed. If I had the right circumstances, I would’ve exposed everything already,” she stated frustratedly.

The audio clip has since circulated widely across social media platforms. It has sparked an intense divide among fans and the general public. Some supporters of Kim Soo Hyun have expressed skepticism regarding the authenticity of the recording. They suggest the possibility of audio manipulation or false attribution. Others have voiced shock and disillusionment, particularly given the serious nature of the allegations and the ages reportedly involved.

With the public eye closely watching every development, the coming days are likely to prove critical in determining the trajectory of this unfolding case. Both Kim Soo Hyun’s team and Kim Sae Ron’s family are expected to make further statements as more information becomes available.

