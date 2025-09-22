Pawan Kalyan’s OG trailer stays exclusive as fan pays Rs 1.29 lakh for benefit show ticket

The trailer of They Call Him OG, starring Telugu power star Pawan Kalyan, was officially launched at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 21. However, the makers surprised fans by not releasing the trailer on YouTube or any digital platform. Instead, it was screened exclusively for those who attended the grand event.

Fan buys benefit show ticket for Rs 1,29,999

One of the biggest highlights linked to the release came from Choutuppal, where a fan purchased a special benefit show ticket at an auction for Rs 1,29,999 as per the Economic Times. The fan, identified as Amudala Paramesh from Lakkaram village, made headlines for this record bid. According to The Hindu, the ticket was originally priced at Rs 800 but was auctioned at Srinivasa Theatre for a 1 a.m. benefit show on September 25, the release day of the film.

Paramesh revealed that the entire amount collected from the auction would be donated to the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the political party founded and led by Pawan Kalyan. This move once again reflected the deep admiration and loyalty that fans hold for the actor, not only as a star but also as a leader.

Here’s what happened at the Hyderabad pre-release event

The pre-release event took place at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad and turned into a massive celebration despite heavy rain. Nearly 40,000 fans attended the event to watch their favourite star. Pawan Kalyan made a grand entry, welcomed by cheers and waving fans. Addressing the crowd, he thanked them for their “unconditional support” and also appreciated his co-star Emraan Hashmi along with the entire team of OG.

Though the trailer was kept exclusive, some fans managed to leak snippets online, giving a glimpse of the action-packed drama. Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is described as a high-octane gangster drama with slick visuals, powerful action sequences, and emotional storytelling.

The Telangana government has approved a temporary hike in ticket prices for the release. A special 9 p.m. show is permitted on September 24, with tickets priced at Rs 800, including GST. From September 25 to October 4, single-screen theatres can charge Rs 100 extra, while multiplexes can charge Rs 150 extra. After October 4, the ticket prices will return to Rs 177 for single screens and Rs 295 for multiplexes.

