EXCLUSIVE: ASTRO’s MJ and JINJIN on ZOONIZINI unit, debuting 8 times in total, and message for Indian fans

ASTRO is here for the long run! The boy group debuted in 2016, and on the cusp of completing a decade in the industry, two of the oldest members in the team, MJ and JinJin, have joined hands to form a duet team. Debuting once again, under the banner of ZOONIZINI, the two dropped their first mini album, DICE, on August 13, 2025. A month on from the release, the two joined us for a brief but meaningful chat about laying the foundation for a new road ahead of them as the younger ones build their own careers.

Taking on the unit ropes, with it being the second time around for leader JinJin, who previously ran as a duo with ex-member Rocky, ZOONIZINI are ready to use their charms and their years of experience to show off what they can do! Check out their exclusive conversation with us, below.

JINJIN, you’ve been in a unit before. What made you agree to another unit debut?

JINJIN: I rely on MJ hyung a lot, and during our promotions, I end up talking to him the most. During one of our conversations, the idea of doing a unit came up, and that’s how this project started. We’ve been talking about it since last year, and now that the album is out, it feels like it was made perfectly for us.

MJ, after working in 2 teams before as well as solo, you’re making another debut as a duo. How is it different this time around?

MJ: I thought that doing a unit with JINJIN could bring out a new color for us. We put a lot of thought into the concept and the musical side to highlight each other’s strengths, and I think this project will let us connect with fans and the public in a way that’s different from ASTRO.

Between the two of you, there have been 8 debuts. An impressive number, what do you feel each time you return with a new look in front of the viewers?

MJ: We prepare our performances hoping that the moment people watch us, they feel happy. So even now, I still feel nervous yet excited at the same time.

JINJIN: I always feel excited. Every time we show a new stage or new music, I’m curious to see how the fans will react.

New World was inspired by Jumanji. Can you share more about the creative process behind this, and what else did you receive inspiration for this album?

JINJIN: As you said, New World was inspired by the image of the movie Jumanji. For this album, we wanted to show our true selves through the music and performances, and we based the concept on the animated cartoon series Tom and Jerry.

Is Waterbomb as a duo your next goal? What can fans expect from you in the future if you were to take to it?

MJ: Our next goal isn’t exactly Waterbomb, but rather to go to a festival where we can meet a lot of fans and the public and just have fun. You’ll probably get to see us really enjoying ourselves there.

What is your message for any AROHAs in India who have long been waiting for you to visit the country?

JINJIN: Even though it’s such a long way, we’re always so grateful for your huge support and love. If we get the chance to visit India, we definitely want to perform live for AROHA there as well. Thank you so much, always!

