Exclusive: Priyadarshan says he wanted to make Hungama with Amitabh Bachchan and not Paresh Rawal, says ‘making last attempt’

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently shared his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and revealed his long-time dream of working with the superstar. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the director recalled how he has always been a big fan of Bachchan and still hopes to direct him in a fun comedy film.

Priyadarshan said, “See my biggest dream because I was a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan. I have fallen down from buying ticket to see films like Kasauti and all those movies and Deewar and all these films and I don't think that I have ever been a fan of anybody more than Amitabh Bachchan in my whole life. Even today. I always wanted to make a film.”

Priyadarshan wanted Amitabh Bachchan in Hungama

The filmmaker revealed that when he was working on Hungama, he thought of casting Amitabh Bachchan in the role that was eventually played by Paresh Rawal. Priyadarshan explained, “So, once I was planning to make Hungama I was thinking to approach Amit ji for the role of Paresh Rawal in that, he would have done magic. Of course Paresh did well. But then he (Amitabh) fell sick, he was not well, so I was forced to take Paresh.”

Here's the full exclusive Pinkvilla podcast:

He also shared that he tried several times to develop a script suitable for Bachchan. Priyadarshan added, “Then so many times I was trying to make a script which suits him (Amitabh). And I think I have cracked something, I'm not sure whether it will happen or not. Now I'm making my last attempt to go to him with the script. But at the same time, that will be the only wish I have.”

Will Priyadarshan finally direct Amitabh Bachchan?

When asked if there was still a project on his wishlist, Priyadarshan made it clear that working with Amitabh Bachchan is the only dream left. He said, “I don't know whether it will, it's left in my life, to make one film with Amitabh Bachchan, because I was a huge fan. I've never been a fan of anybody else in my life.”

The director also spoke about Bachchan’s unmatched comic timing. “I wanna make a fun film. I've never seen a better comedy than Amitabh Bachchan on screen because range and everything is there but the way he with straight face how he puts the humor across is something amazing.”

Comparing him to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Priyadarshan added, “Only one person who has done that before in my life is Mohanlal because he is another actor who could do every kind of films. He can be a superhero, he can be a tough cop, he can be a buffoon, everything he can do. Similarly, Amit ji has this, he has a particular sense of humor, he puts it straight face, so that is something I have never done it and I knew that he is capable of doing that. I hope that I can make a fun film with him.”

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s bankruptcy once led to crew strikes on ‘Major Saab’ sets, director makes revelations