Karisma Kapoor shares major throwback pic with birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'Best sister, Best friends and Beyond'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 45th birthday today, September 21. On this special occasion, her sister-in-law, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, took to social media to share several beautiful pictures with her 'bebo jaan' and wish her warmly.

Saba posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring Kareena with family. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, Beboooo jaan. To ALL the moments we've shared.... Our traditional selfies together, To the photos I’ve taken..U with Bhai or Ma..kids etc To the family occasions, you complete....! Eid, Diwali, Birthdays n more.....! Keep Shining You don't need a saree with glitz, its All about You! So proud! You totally Rock! (Last pic from your media coverage obviously) Here's wishing You , a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! See u Soon. Lots of love.

Karisma Kapoor calls Kareena her 'most precious sister'

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with her sister Kareena, calling her the “most precious sister.” In the photo, Kareena can be seen hugging Karisma warmly. Karisma wrote in the caption, “Best sister, best friends, and beyond. Happy birthday to my most precious sister. Love you mostest.”

Karisma and Kareena belong to the legendary Kapoor family, a dynasty synonymous with Hindi cinema for generations. Daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and granddaughters of the legendary Raj Kapoor, both sisters have carved their own niches in Bollywood. Kareena is celebrated for her versatile roles in films like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Jab We Met’, and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Neetu Kapoor also shared a story on Instagram wishing Kareena, “Happy birthday to meri aur sare family ki favourite @kareenakapoorkhan love n hugs.”

Here’s how Kareena balances her personal and professional life

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, merging two influential lineages, Bollywood and the Pataudi family. The couple has since become one of the most celebrated power couples in Indian cinema. They share two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and continue to maintain a balance between their family and careers.

