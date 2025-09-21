Amid Deepika Padukone's Kalki sequel exit, Diana Penty calls her 10 on 10 co-star: 'Extremely professional...'

Deepika Padukone recently took over the internet after it was officially announced that the actress will no longer be part of the Kalki 2898 AD franchise. As reports about her exit from the project continue to circulate, her former co-star Diana Penty recalled Padukone’s professionalism on set.

Diana Penty recalls working with Deepika Padukone for Cocktail

Speaking at the NDTV Yuva Conclave, Diana Penty emphasized how disciplined an actress Deepika Padukone is. She highlighted that both Deepika and Saif Ali Khan served as her support system during the shoot for Cocktail.

In her own words, “She was honestly the best co-actor to have in my first film. Deepika and Saif were both my pillars of support through the times when I knew nothing. I was literally on a film set for the first time in my life, doing my first few scenes, my first few dialogue deliveries.”

Diana revealed that everything felt surreal and new to her, but it was Deepika and Saif who made sure she felt supported throughout the process. Both co-stars are said to have made her feel comfortable. She also appreciated how, even when she forgot her lines, Saif and Deepika willingly redid the scenes with her and never made it a big deal.

Diana continued to highlight Deepika’s professionalism on set and added, “She is extremely professional. 10. Yeah, 10. She is very, very disciplined. And I think that also comes from her upbringing and her background, being a sports player as well. She is disciplined.”

Deepika Padukone exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Deepika Padukone took everyone by surprise when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially announced her departure from the franchise. In a statement, the filmmakers noted that despite the long journey of making the first film together, they were unable to continue the partnership, which led to her exit from the role of Sumathi.

The post read, “This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

For those unaware, Kalki 2898 AD was an epic sci-fi mythological film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, directed by Nag Ashwin.

