Tom Holland Injured During Stunt on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Rushed to Hospital

Filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been temporarily halted after actor Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion during production in Glasgow. According to Deadline, the incident happened on Friday, September 19, during a stunt sequence. Holland was immediately treated and is now taking a short break “out of precaution,” but sources confirm he is expected to return to filming in just a few days.

Filming paused after on-set injury

A source close to the production confirmed that no one else was injured during the stunt mishap. Filming was suspended as a safety measure, and a production meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to adjust shooting plans.

The Sun reported that the accident occurred while Holland was performing a stunt. Despite the injury, he was seen attending a charity event with his co-star and fiancée Zendaya over the weekend, suggesting his recovery is progressing well.

What Tom Holland said about filming in Glasgow

Before production began in Scotland last month, Holland expressed his excitement about shooting in real locations after filming Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) almost entirely on soundstages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m over the moon and so excited to film on location,” Holland said. “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Here’s what we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony added Spider-Man: Brand New Day to its summer 2026 release schedule last October, with the film set to hit theaters on July 24, 2026. The official title was revealed in March at CinemaCon.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Producers include Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, both returning to the Spider-Man franchise. Zendaya is set to reprise her role as MJ, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas joining the cast in undisclosed roles.

Though production has faced a brief pause, the film remains one of the most anticipated titles in Sony and Marvel’s upcoming slate. Fans can expect Holland back on set soon as filming in Glasgow continues.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals WHY He Felt Sorry For Sean Penn Over One Battle After Another Role, 'More Complex'