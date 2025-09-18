BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars collab song APT soars past 2 billion music video views in under 1 year of release

A Korean drinking game turned pop song has taken over the world! APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars has surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. After being released on October 18, 2024, the track has managed to surpass the whopping twice of a billion mark in under a year, managing to do so in 334 days, as of September 17. By doing so, it has become the fastest video by a lead female artist to achieve this, and the fourth fastest overall. It is also the only solo song by a BLACKPINK member to have achieved the record.

Rosé breaks barriers and records with a quick whip of her two wrists and the magic of Bruno Mars

Following Rosé’s achievement, the list of the fastest music videos by K-pop acts to reach 2 billion views in history on YouTube now go as Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. in just 334 days, PSY’s Gangnam Style in 684 days, BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU in 1663 days, BTS’ Dynamite in 1840 days, and finally BLACKINK’s Kill This Love in 1975 days. Visibly, the girl group has managed to land 2 top 5 hits on the list, with a member grabbing the top spot separately. A truly remarkable feat, we must say!

With this, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. joins Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, and Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B’s Girls Like You, as the only music videos to reach 2 billion views on YouTube in under one year of release.

The song recently gave Rosé her first solo win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, being given the prestigious Song of the Year win. She is also a frontrunner in the Grammy Awards race, with many critics showing her as a strong contender for major categories, including collaboration and record of the year. If nominated, she would become the only one from her team and the first female K-pop star to do so.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT featuring Bruno Mars becomes fastest Asian music video to hit 1.5 billion views in just 184 days