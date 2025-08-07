Watch: BTS’ Jin unable to continue with Moon intro as fans make him laugh, gets emotional at Pink Epiphany project

BTS member Jin is currently touring solo for the first time. A unique go, far surpassing the traditional K-pop touring standards, Jin has made the experience all the more fun for his concert goers and among the highlights is the moment when he returns towards the end for an encore. Stepping down between the crowd, he aims the mic at his fans, and the ARMY never disappoints at wanting to be picked. One duo at his London day 2 show managed to grab the singer’s attention with their underwater goggles. Jin was so taken aback that he could not continue normally during the spectacle and ended up giggling through it. Another surprise awaited the star when a series of fan events showed the city’s love for him.

Many surprises await Jin at the London Day 2 concert

A couple grabbed Jin’s eyes with their unique fashion sense and quick wit. Giving them the mic to follow through with the Moon intro segment of his concert, he couldn’t help but laugh uncontrollably, being unable to continue with his bit. Finding amusement in his worries, fans noted how this was the first time the BTS member couldn’t successfully sing the track himself due to the hilarity of the situation.

In a separate heartwarming moment from the concert, his first-ever solo track Epiphany from the group’s Love Yourself: Answer album, saw a fan project unfurl at the venue. Fans turned on their flashlights right as the first strings of the song began shocking the singer himself, who noted the pink ocean in front of him, and a smile broke out on his face. It was the only time, the utterly emotional track was turned into a happy moment instead of the usual vibe that it was made with.

Jin later thanked the fans for their many attempts at making it a memorable night for him.

