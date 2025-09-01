BTS to head back to US for filming new song’s music video, comeback album likely to release in March 2026

BTS is back in South Korea, but not for long. According to a new report from Star News, a full-fledged comeback, including filming a music video for their new song, will begin in the US soon. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are said to be working together for the preparation of their new album with the goal of a comeback next spring. March 2026 is said to be the most likely date. The team recently returned after a two-month stay in Los Angeles, where they are said to have collaborated with skilled producers and composers on the songs for their record. During a livestream, Jungkook shared that the team has yet to record and was focusing on the production of the tracks so far.

Advertisement

BTS to work on recording new album and get back to US soon

An industry insider shared, "BTS will soon be filming a music video for their new song in the US. The visual aspects of the new album, including the concept and vibe, have already been finalized, and recording is currently in progress."

It is all set to be BTS' first new song in more than three years since their 10th anniversary single, Take Two, released in June 2023. While the comeback seems to be gearing up for March 2026, it is possible that the team will drop a pre-release single before it, as has been the norm for the team for many years now.

The report also claimed that following the release of a new album next spring, the team will also begin a new world tour. If true, it will be the group’s first concert in about four years, since their free Busan show in October 2022, and the end of their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE in April 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook shares how woman in 40s trespassed home during birthday live: ‘If you come, you’ll be locked in…’