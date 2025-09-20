OG: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer’s premiere show tickets’ price HIKED in Telangana? Report

They Call Him OG, or simply OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on September 25, 2025. With just days remaining before it hits the big screens, it appears that the movie’s ticket prices have been hiked in Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG tickets receive a price hike in Telangana?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the ticket price for Pawan Kalyan’s OG premiere show is Rs 800. The screening is scheduled to begin on September 24, 2025, at 8 pm, turning it into a festive occasion for fans in Telangana.

Additionally, the movie will see a 10-day price hike starting from its release on September 25, 2025. In Telangana, the single-screen theaters will charge an additional Rs 100, while multiplexes will have ticket prices raised by Rs 150.

Recently, the makers of OG confirmed that the movie’s trailer will be released on September 21, 2025. Sharing the update, they wrote, “Death quota….confirm anta!! The most awaited #OGTrailer on Sep 21st.”

More about OG

They Call Him OG is an upcoming Telugu-language gangster action film starring Pawan Kalyan. The story follows Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG, a ruthless don who once ruled over Bombay (now Mumbai) during the late 1980s.

After disappearing from the city for 10 years, the gangster returns to seek revenge on another crime boss, Omi Bhau. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie features Emraan Hashmi as the prime antagonist, while Priyanka Arul Mohan portrays the female lead.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the swashbuckling action adventure flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie featured the story of a legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu, who challenges the Mughal empire to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor diamond while having his own vendetta against them.

The film received an underwhelming response from critics and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Kalyan, the movie had Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and others in pivotal roles.

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his lineup. The film, touted to be an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, features Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the female co-leads.

