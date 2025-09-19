BLACKPINK adds 2 shows to DEADLINE World Tour across Singapore and Hong Kong, know new schedule

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s tour is going on longer! As per a new announcement shared on September 19, the team has added two shows to their DEADLINE World Tour, which is currently on a 2-month hiatus to reconvene and plan new songs. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will perform for a third night in Singapore on November 28, 2025, adding to their shows on 29 and 30. Similarly, their gigs in Hong Kong have increased to three, with the extension of the tour for another night on January 26, 2026.

BLACKPINK to perform in Asia for more concert stops

According to the latest announcement, the girls now have 20 shows across 8 cities for the Asian leg of their tour. An impressive number, it adds to the already wrapped-up gigs over the past couple of months, starting from South Korea to the Americas, then briefly to Europe.

As of the latest update in the schedule, BLACKPINK will be going from Kaohsiung to Bangkok to Jakarta to Bulacan to Singapore to Tokyo and finally to Hong Kong with the tour now ending on January 26, 2026, instead of January 25. However, the addition of new dates has played in favor of the possibility that the team would have encore shows to mark the end of their highly awaited return. Additionally, the quartet would also have new songs to perform, bringing a massive change to the second half of the tour, and possibly seeing another round of the West for promoting their new tracks.

So far, no new details have been shared about BLACKPINK’s upcoming mini-album release. The group is said to be working on the songs during the 2-month break in the middle of their tour, to release the collection sometime in November. Previously, YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk confirmed the group’s willingness to bring out another chart-topping release from the group.

