Are Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday hiding their relationship because of Saiyaara producer Aditya Chopra? New report makes claims

Rumors are circulating that the on-screen romance between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the lead actors of the hit film Saiyaara, has blossomed into a real-life relationship. The two reportedly grew close while filming, with their friendship evolving into a committed romance.

As per reports in Deccan Chronicle, a source close to Aditya Chopra, who is the producer of Saiyaara, confirmed that Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are secretly dating in real life. In fact, they are purposefully keeping their relationship under wraps. “Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship”, claimed the source.

Many would question why the two are not making their relationship official. But, if reports are to be believed, Aditya Chopra feels that their status as committed individuals may have some negative impact on their newfound stardom.

Aneet Padda’s work front

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aneet Padda has signed on for the next chapter of Dinesh Vijan's curated horror comedy universe. If sources are to be believed, she will be starring as the lead in Shakti Shalini for Maddock. The reports further suggest that Padda has been in discussions with the production house for the past 2 months. She has also already completed the look test.

It is said that Dinesh was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new actors, and since he loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara, he decided to cast her in his next venture.

Shakti Shalini is expected to begin towards the end of 2025. While the director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame) for the part.

