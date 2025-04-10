Were Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron dating other people between 2016 and 2019, proving former’s claims? New ‘evidence’ surfaces

Despite facing a court-imposed ban on discussing the late actress Kim Sae Ron, YouTuber and former entertainment journalist Lee Jin Ho has once again reignited public debate by releasing a 12-minute video focused on the allegations involving actor Kim Soo Hyun. The video, uploaded on April 9, has drawn immediate attention for both its timing and content, especially as tensions continue to rise surrounding Kim Soo Hyun’s rumored involvement with Kim Sae Ron and the public scrutiny he now faces.

In his latest upload, Lee Jin Ho boldly positioned himself as an investigator, claiming that he had poured his “life and reputation” into uncovering the truth behind the swirling rumors. At the heart of his message was a direct attempt to refute claims that Kim Soo Hyun had maintained a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron during her teenage years. This allegation has been a focal point in ongoing debates, especially after the actress’ tragic death and subsequent revelations that suggested a long-term connection between the two stars.

Although the video lacked proof, Lee insisted that he had verified numerous witness accounts and anonymous tip-offs, which he argued collectively dismantled the claims made about Kim Soo Hyun. According to him, during the years in question, when Kim Sae Ron was allegedly involved with the actor, both individuals were actually romantically linked to entirely different people.

Lee laid out a timeline of her supposed relationships, claiming “I have started to look into who Kim Sae Ron was involved with since 2016, including those she dated after becoming an adult. I was able to track down and identify the individuals she met, ranging from non-celebrities to fellow celebrities, sports stars, business men, singers, fellow part-time workers, some idol trainees, and eventually her American husband. This investigation has led to some significant results,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Lee presented this relationship history as a way to illustrate a pattern in Kim Sae Ron’s social life, revealing, "Kim Sae Ron has a highly sociable personality and has dated various people from high school to university. Sometimes, her affectionate displays, such as kissing her partner in public, were captured." While he offered no names and did not display the faces of the people involved, he maintained that the information came from credible sources close to the late actress, including former friends, staff from her management company, and others in her inner circle.

One of the central claims Lee emphasized in the video was a piece of alleged digital evidence: a FaceTime call log showing multiple unanswered calls Kim Sae Ron made to Kim Soo Hyun in 2018. According to Lee, this suggested that Kim Soo Hyun had already begun distancing himself from her by that time.

To bolster his argument further, Lee introduced a video footage from May 27, 2019, reportedly showing Kim Sae Ron being affectionate with another man in public. He claimed the clip was filmed in Seoul, in the area between Noryangjin Station and Eonju Station, and had been captured by one of her close friends who was surprised by the display. The footage, Lee added, was later circulated internally within her agency before eventually reaching him. Although the video does not clearly show Kim Sae Ron’s face, Lee said the metadata confirmed the time it was filmed, further arguing that this made it impossible for her to have been in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun during the time she had claimed.

He wrapped up the video by reiterating his belief that Kim Sae Ron’s account of a six-year romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, dating back to when she was still a minor, was entirely fabricated. “This means that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were both dating different people at the same time, as this evidence shows,” he said.

Lee also took a moment to reference Kim Se Ui of the Garosero Research Institute, calling attention to the lawsuit filed against the YouTuber by Kim Soo Hyun over spreading defamatory content. With a pointed tone, Lee wished him luck, suggesting that anyone who spreads misinformation about public figures should be ready to face legal consequences.

