Director of Kim Soo Hyun, Sulli's film Real quietly resigned due to NDA with production team? Find Out

Details regarding Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli's controversial movie Real's filming is being revisited following the actress's older brother's bombshell inquisitions regarding it. He wanted answers regarding why the previous director stepped down from the project after the completion of most parts of the filming and why the new director made changes to the plot. Since then, reports regarding the differences between the former director and the production team and why it wasn't known by the public have surfaced.

Previously reporters mentioned that former director of Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun's 2017 movie Real, Lee Jung Sub, stepped down due to internal conflicts and suspicions of embezzlement. It sparked curiosity as to how the entire thing happened so quietly and never any information regarding that was leaked through industry insiders. According to an April 9 report by Allkpop, there has been speculation that the reason for the hush-hush affair was an NDA. It is believed that both director Lee Jung Sub and Real's production team refrained from addressing the issue publicly at the time due to a mutual agreement.

Both the parties were rumored to have signed a non-disclosure agreement to ensure the film’s smooth release. Real's production cost reportedly amounted to a whopping 11.5 billion KRW (approximately 7.8 million USD). Reportedly there were also power struggles between the two sides regarding financial matters. Lee Jung Sub was accused of overcharging for labor and operating costs while heading production company A Corporation, which was subcontracted by 'Real'’s official production company.

Additionally, he was accused of securing personal sponsorship deals with brands, which allegedly conflicted with the interests of the film's main investor, sparking further concerns about potential conflicts of interest. After his retirement from the film, Kim Soo Hyun's cousin Lee Sa Rang stepped up to handle the film’s editing and public promotions. Sulli's brother alleged that it was during that time the explicit scenes of the movie were added, which led to his sister facing immense public backlash. He also claimed that Sulli was forced to film the shots herself even after the presence of a body double on set.

