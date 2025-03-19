Where is Kim Soo Hyun? Alleged close friend reveals actor's whereabouts as Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal escalates

The entertainment industry has gone crazy over Kim Soo Hyun's small-scale dating scandal. The controversy has caused chaos in the Queen of Tears actor's life.

Things are not looking good for him, even though his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, is making an effort to control the situation. Kim Soo Hyun appears to have vanished from the public eye as the controversy heats up.

Many people are curious about the actor's whereabouts as rumors about him are becoming more and more prevalent. Is he at home, staying with relatives, or looking for comfort elsewhere outside South Korea?

Details regarding Kim Soo Hyun's current circumstances were disclosed by a close friend, according to a now-deleted post of TV Report.

The alleged acquaintance stated, “I’m not sure if he is staying with his cousin or his father, but he is relying on his family to help provide stability and comfort.” They also clarified that the official statements released by Gold Medalist have been cross-checked with Kim Soo Hyun himself before being made public.

In a previous statement, GOLDMEDALIST (Kim Soo Hyun’s agency) acknowledged that the actor is experiencing severe psychological distress as a result of the controversy surrounding his purported relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

The agency announced in a formal statement on March 14 that his mental health had substantially declined and that urgent internal actions were taken to protect his psychological health.

GOLDMEDALIST stated, “He has been suffering through extreme confusion and chaos.” The agency has assured fans that they are working to support him during this vulnerable time.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had been dating for six years from 2015 to 2021.

But, GOLDMEDALIST refuted the claims and shared that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship for one year from 2019 till the fall of 2020, only when Kim Sae Ron became an adult.

When they were allegedly seen together several times in 2021, rumors about their romance grew more intense.

But since the tragic death of Kim Sae Ron on February 16, 2025, fresh allegations about their relationship have emerged, fueling the ongoing controversy. Kim Soo Hyun's personal and professional lives are now in turmoil as a result of the increased scrutiny surrounding him.