Wheesung death: Agency shares plans to open funeral visitation for fans with memorial on March 14; deets

The sudden passing of K-pop idol Wheesung has left his family and fans in deep mourning. On March 12, his agency, Tajo Entertainment, confirmed the heartbreaking news. The K-pop idol's family has decided to proceed with the funeral arrangements now.

Wheesung’s memorial service will be at Samsung Medical Center Funeral Hall in Gangnam, Seoul. It will begin on March 14. The funeral procession is set for March 16, with his final resting place at Gwangneung Memorial Park.

Tajo Entertainment shared that an autopsy was conducted by the National Forensic Service on March 12. Now, the funeral plans are moving forward. They acknowledged the immense sorrow felt by the bereaved family, explaining that they initially intended to hold a quiet, private ceremony due to concerns for Wheesung’s mother’s health.

However, after much consideration, they decided to allow those who cherished and admired Wheesung to take part in the mourning process.

“My brother carried an indescribable loneliness that no one could truly console. He lived fiercely, using music and song to ease and express those emotions. To everyone who knew him and to those whose lives were touched by his music, we kindly invite you to visit the memorial and bid him farewell so he does not leave this world alone," Wheesung's brother said.

Wheesung's agency reported on March 10, 2025, that he was discovered unconscious in a Seoul flat after suffering a heart attack. He was declared dead at 43 despite efforts at CPR.

He previously faced legal issues related to drug use.

Wheesung, also known as Realslow, began his career as a dancer in 1997 before debuting as the rapper and vocalist for A4 in 1999. After leaving the group, he briefly joined the rock band MAME. In 2002, he made his solo debut with Like A Movie, earning praise from senior musicians and winning multiple Best New Artist awards.

Wheesung enlisted on November 7, 2011, and was discharged on August 9, 2013. After serving in the military, he was accused of using propofol but denied it, citing medical treatment. The court later cleared him of all charges.