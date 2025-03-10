Korean singer Wheesung found dead at 43 in Seoul home

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

On March 10, 2025, soloist Wheesung, who's real name is Choi Whee Sung, was discovered dead at home. He was found at 6:29 PM KST after a family member notified the authorities, according to The Joongang.

Although the cause of death is still being investigated, police have said that it seems he had been dead for a long before being discovered. Police arrived at the site soon after the complaint. The K-pop performer was 43 years old.

The tragic news of Wheesung's death on March 10 was released by Ostrich Entertainment. Tragically, he died after being discovered at home in a condition of cardiac arrest. The agency said it was deeply saddened and that its artists and employees are grieving with Wheesung's family at this extremely trying time.

The agency continues to acknowledged the immense love and support Wheesung received from his fans throughout his career, and the agency's message highlighted the pain of delivering such devastating news.

Ostrich Entertainment asked fans to pray for Wheesung's peaceful rest and announced that more details regarding the funeral arrangements would be shared later.

They shares, "Our company’s artist and executives are mourning alongside the deceased’s family. It is heartbreaking to share this sad news to his fans who have shown him so much support and love. Please pray for the deceased so that he can rest comfortably."

Ostrich Entertainment adds, "We sincerely ask that you refrain from any speculative rumors in respect for the bereaved’s family, who are in a state of great shock and sadness. We send our deepest condolences to the deceased. May he rest in peace."

Singer Wheesung, was a well-known figure in K-pop industry. He debuted in 2002 with his full-length album Like A Movie and gained popularity with hits like Insomnia (2009) and Heartsore Story (2011).

Previously, he was being investigated for the illicit use of the potent sedative and anesthetic propofol, his career took a hit. Still, Wheesung controversially announced a Christmas concert, which drew criticism, even though he was on probation for frequent drug usage.

Wheesung's passing has left a significant void, marking the end of a career that was both admired for its musical talent and overshadowed by personal struggles.

Wheesung and fellow soloist KCM were supposed to perform live on March 15.