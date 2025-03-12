Wheesung's death: Hwanhee hopes to 'meet again' and sing together; Yale professor emphasizes on better addiction policies

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and dr*g.

Renowned R&B singer Wheesung was discovered dead in his Seoul home on March 10 by a family member. He was 43 years old at the time of his passing, with cardiac arrest cited as the cause of death by K-media JoongAng Ilbo. The news sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow South Korean artists. His untimely passing also raised concerns about the country's approach to addressing drug addiction and the need for improvements in its healthcare system.

Singer-actor Hwanhee, who was also a close friend of Wheesung, took to social media on March 12 KST to pay his tribute to the late artist. He expressed his disbelief at the sudden, unfortunate happening and wrote on Instagram, "Let’s meet again later, and when we do, let’s sing our hearts out together." Conveying his heartfelt condolences, he continued, "Until then, rest peacefully."

Besides the message, Hwanhee also shared a throwback video clip from a past duet performance with Wheesung, rekindling fond memories of their time together as same-aged artists and friends.

Wheesung's death has brought forth discussions about South Korea's addiction policies as the police investigation probes the cause of death as a possible drug overdose. Regarding that, a Yale University assistant professor, Dr. Na Jong Ho, who researches substance overdose, presented his expert opinion on the need for better addiction policies on March 10. As per him, "increased funding for addiction rehabilitation facilities" is needed. The following day, his write-up focused on the fact that "the end of addiction is not death."

He mentioned innumerable deaths, including that of Wheesung, were due to a "severe lack of hospitals and rehabilitation centers for those who need treatment." Although the ballad singer's exact cause of passing is not yet confirmed, it is noteworthy that he was embroiled in dr*g-related controversies since 2018. As per Dr. Na Jong Ho, "There must be a balance between punishment, treatment, and rehabilitation for meaningful progress to be made.”