Wheesung's death: IU, Lee Hyori, Kim Tae Woo and more visit South Korean singer's funeral home

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean singer Wheesung tragically passed away on March 10. His untimely death at the age of 43 left his friends, family, co-workers, and fans in great shock and sorrow. On March 14, the mourners paid him a last visit, before his burial takes place on March 16, as reported by K-media outlet TV Daily. Many of his entertainment industry friends visited the South Korean singer's funeral home.

The popular artists paid their final respects to Wheesung, by visiting his wake. Among them were– South Korean singers IU, Lee Hyori, KCM, Kim Tae Woo, Young Tak, Baby V.O.X’s Lee Hee Jin and Shim Eun Jin, Lee Young Hyun and comedian Yoo Se Yoon. Initially planning a private funeral, the bereaved family of the late singer later decided to open the funeral hall to allow mourners to bid him a final goodbye. As mentioned earlier by the singer's agency, Ostrich Entertainment, the funeral hall was open to visitors starting at a.m. on March 14.

Additionally, a memorial altar was set up at the funeral hall of Samsung Medical Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul for fans to visit and pay tribute to him. Previously, on March 12, his agency revealed the reason for not allowing visitors was Wheesung's mother's ill health, as per K-media Maeil Business Newspaper. However, his family decided not to take away the right of his fans and loved ones to pay their tributes to him. Hence, the company released an official statement asking everyone to visit Wheesung's funeral hall, stating, "I would appreciate it if those who remembered and loved Wheesung could be with us."

Advertisement

The R&B singer's younger brother also released a statement on the same day, expressing that his brother had been "living fiercely" and "soothing his emotions through music and singing all his life, even in deep loneliness." He also invited fans to visit the mortuary, asking them to come and share a final farewell if they had "happy memories" of his brother's music, and to do so without feeling any sadness or burden. Wheesung breathed his last at 6:29 p.m. KST on March 11, and after autopsy his cause of death was declared to be unidentified.