When BTS’ V wondered if BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and GOT7’s Jinyoung were siblings; know what happened

BTS’ V, BLAKCPINK’s Jisoo, and GOT7’s Jinyoung once created history by co-hosting Inkigayo Deajeon together. The three top-tier K-pop idols elevated the music show’s level back in 2017. However, one moment still lives in fans’ heads rent-free, when the BTS member asked Jisoo and JInyoung if they were siblings.

In 2017, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jioso, and GOT7's Jinyoung came together to host SBS’ Inkigayo Daejeon. Fans immediately erupted in cheers as the three MCs walked on the stage together. A particular moment from their interaction went viral and is still talked about to this day.

V playfully asked Jisoo and Jinyoung, “Are you sure you’re not siblings?”. He continued saying that he wondered so as he noticed that the GOT7 member kept praising Jisoo when BLACKPINK performed at the show. He further stated that he couldn't help asking as while hosting also, Jinyoung teased the girl group member like siblings do.

The BTS member’s hilarious question made everyone laugh including his co-hosts. It was Jinyoung who came up with a smart answer saying “Our Jisoo is usually like a little sister. But she looks cool on stage.”

Watch the viral moment from Jisso, V, and Jinyoung’s hosting here:

On the work front, BTS member V is currently completing his mandatory military service, for which he enlisted in December 2023. In March 2024, he made his solo comeback with a digital single FRI(END)S, which broke many records, demonstrating the rising graph of the K-pop idol’s solo career. Most recently, he released a new photobook TYPE 1, and also held an exhibition for the same. He is now set to return to BTS in 2025.

Jisoo has launched a solo agency BLISSOO after exiting an individual contract with YG Entertainment. The BLACKPINK member is currently occupied with her acting comeback. She is set to return to K-drama land with the zombie series Newtopia, which will be released soon. She will also make her film debut with Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, slated to premiere in 2025.

On the other hand, GOT7 member Jinyoung enlisted in the military on May 8, 2023, following the release of his special album Chapter 0: With. He is now in line to get discharged from the service on November 4, 2024.

