When GOT7’s BamBam almost quit K-pop after getting embroiled in dating rumors with TWICE’s Mina

GOT7 member BamBam is known for his unfiltered personality. In an interview, he once revealed that the pressure of facing a dating rumor with TWICE’s Mina almost made him reassess his thoughts about being in the K-pop industry. He mentioned the moment as his biggest crisis since his debut.

Back in 2023, BamBam appeared in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. During the magazine interview, he was asked about the biggest crisis he faced after coming to South Korea from Thailand. The K-pop idol instantly got real and shared that it happened five years ago when he was embroiled in fierce dating rumors with TWICE’s Mina. Describing the situation, the GOT7 member revealed that although the speculations were groundless, he briefly considered retiring after receiving so much backlash for it.

He said that, when the articles about their rumored relationship circulated, both he and his agency were caught off guard. “I even started crying in the middle of my photo shoot. I still remember the day crystal clear,” he added.

After the speculations eventually disappeared, the GOT7 member said he realized how dating rumors can be so harsh on K-pop idols. He revealed that it made him think that when he actually starts dating someone in the future, he might really need to quit his job.

While dating rumors are nothing new in the K-pop industry, they hugely affect the livelihood of K-pop idols, not to mention they invade their privacy to a massive level. BamBam’s words from this 2023 interview sure made netizens rethink about linking the artists with each other based on speculations.

For the unversed, back in 2017, BamBam and Mina got caught in dating rumors after a photo of them went viral online. The two idols were seen touching each other’s cheeks in the pics, which looked almost intimate, leading to a series of speculations.

At first, many fans thought the photo to be fake and edited, but the artists’ agency JYP Entertainment stepped in and confirmed that the picture was indeed real. However, having said that, they also firmly shut down the dating rumors saying that they are just labelmates and close friends.

