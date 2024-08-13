When Hospital Playlist’s Jung Kyung Ho confused BLACKPINK’s Lisa with Frozen’s Elsa on Na PD's show; know what happened

Jung Kyung Ho, the famous South Korean actor who turned many heads with his lead role in the hit romantic comedy Crash Course in Romance once confused Lisa of BLACKPINK with Elsa of Frozen. It all happened when Jung Kyung Ho was playing a game on the famed Na PD show The Game Caterers.

The hilarious moment happened three years ago in 2021 when Jung Kyung Ho appeared with his hit K-drama Hospital Playlist co-stars Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do on the hit web variety show The Game Caterers. The Game Caterers is a hit show hailed by the renowned South Korean producer and director famously known as Na PD.

During episode 1-1 of The Game Caterers Hospital Playlist Goes Camping, Jung Kyung Ho made a hilarious yet adorable mistake. They were playing a game where the Hospital Playlist stars were needed to name the character or person by their photo at a given time.

When a picture of Elsa a famous Disney character from the Frozen franchise was shown to Jung Kyung Ho, he answered “Lisa”. Jung Kyung Ho confused Lisa of BLACKPINK with Elsa. When Jung Kyung Ho made this adorable mistake, all his co-stars were shocked and shouted “Elsa not Lisa”.

Afterward, Jung Kyung Ho’s reaction was precious as he was shocked that he got the answer wrong and caused such a big confusion.

On his mistake when Na PD asked him if he was a fan of BLACKPINK, Jung Kyung Ho adorably answered “Yes” with a precious expression that made everyone laugh.

Watch the moment when Jung Kyung Ho confused Lisa with Elsa here:

Dae Myung then called Kyung Ho that even though he says he is a fan he missed DDU-DU DDU-DU too before. Jung Kyung Ho cutely apologized to his fellow stars for confusing Lisa with Elsa and getting the answer wrong.

Jung Kyung Ho is a famous South Korean actor who is well known for his roles in the hit K-dramas Prison Playbook, One More Happy Ending, Beating Again, When the Devil Calls Your Name, Hospital Playlist, and Crash Landing On You.

