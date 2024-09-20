When Ji Chang Wook saved a kitten from sewer while shooting Backstreet Rookie; Know what happened

Ji Chang Wook, a popular South Korean actor known for acing versatile roles, once saved a kitten while shooting Backstreet Rookie, co-starring Kim Yoo Jung. The scene touched many fans, and they were happy to see this kind side of their favorite star.

It all happened when Ji Chang Wook was shooting the first episode of Backstreet Rookie. During the shooting, Ji Chang Wook was spotted saving a kitten from a street sewer. The actor had to almost enter the sewer to save the kitten, and the sequence was real.

Some fans thought the scene was unscripted; however, it was all part of the script. While the Backstreet Rookie actor completed the scene, he did not let go of the kitten and kept it warm by embracing it tightly. He also petted the cat fondly once the scene was done, and the staff was ready to take it away.

Backstreet Rookie is a romantic comedy and slice-of-life K-drama that aired from June to August 2020. It follows the story of a convenience store worker, Choi Dae Hyun, who is having a hard time keeping his store afloat, and Jung Saet Byul, an athletic young woman who starts working there as a part-timer.

Ji Chang Wook is one of the most beloved South Korean actors and has been applauded time and again for acing roles in different genres. From action, romance, and comedy to even playing a villain, the actor has a huge work palette with no boundaries.

Most recently, he portrayed King Go Nam Mu in the historical K-drama Queen Woo alongside Jeong Jong Seo. He was also seen playing the main villain in the action revenge thriller movie Revolver, co-starring Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon, released theatrically in August.

Ji Chang Wook is well known for his K-dramas Welcome to Samdalri, The Worst of Evil, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, Suspicious Partner, Healer, The K2, Melting Me Softly, and If You Wish Upon Me. He will soon be leading the thriller crime drama Gangnam B-Side alongside BIBI, Jo Woo Jin, and Ha Yoon Kyung.

