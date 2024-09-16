The Queen Woo starring Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook and more tops paid OTT viewership for 3 consecutive weeks

The Queen Woo part 2 was released on September 12 and since has continued to receive responses enthusiastically every day. In particular, the strong personalities of the characters attract viewers. Jeon Jong Seo's strong image of a woman pioneering her own destiny beyond the limits of gender, Kim Moo Yeol who plays a crucial part who changed the game of pursuit with a dramatic twist, and more.

According to TVING's reports on September 15, The Queen Woo has been at the top of the weekly paid subscription list for three consecutive weeks. The mise-en-scène, the characters, the performances and more are garnering the attention of the viewers. The sets, costumes and props have different atmospheres to indicate the different tribes, adding to the visual fun.

The Queen Woo Part 1 premiered on August 29. Following that, Part 2 was released on September 12. The drama includes 8 episodes in total and is streaming on TVING. An international premiere is yet to be announced.

The main cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan. Jung Se Kyo has directed this series. He is also known for the 2020 film Oh! My Gran. Lee Byeong Hak wrote the screenplay for The Queen Woo.

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

