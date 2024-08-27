When Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo shocked everyone recreating viral slap scene from Descendants of The Sun; Watch

Kim Ji Won, the famous South Korean actress who was recently seen in the hit Queen of Tears, had captivated many viewers with her role in the hit K-drama Descendants of The Sun. Once Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo recreated their viral slap scene from Descendants of The Sun, which shocked everyone.

It all went down when stars of Descendants of The Sun, Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo, appeared as guests on the beloved variety show Running Man in episode 429. One of the most viral scenes from Descendants of The Sun to this day remains Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo’s whole slap and ‘Say you’ll be back’ scene.

Being such a viral scene, Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo were asked to recreate the iconic slap scene on Running Man. Both of them went into character so soon and perfected it right off the bat, shocking everyone.

Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo showcased their acting prowess as soon as they were cued. They immersed themselves in the characters of Yoon Myung Ju and Seo Dae Young. Kim Ji Won’s Yoon Myung Ju asks Jin Goo’s Seo Dae Young where he is going and whether he is running again, to which he initially remains silent. Kim Ji Won slaps him across the face when he says he has been asked to return. Even when they were recreating it, every cast member was completely immersed.

Then, a heartbroken Myung Ju asks Dae Young to “say you’ll be back at all costs,” but he tries to leave. In a nick of time, he turns to pull Myung Ju into an embrace. When Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo recreated the scene, the Running Man cast was shocked to the bone. In the end, they shouted, “Wow,” and couldn’t believe their eyes.

Yoo Jae Suk, Jee Seok Jin, and others later kept on shouting at Jin Goo to say something and don’t make them wait.

Watch the iconic scene being recreated by Kim Ji Won and Jin Goo here:

Kim Ji Won has established herself as one of the biggest South Korean actresses, and she is known for her iconic presence on the screen. She is best known for K-dramas Queen of Tears, Fight For My Way, My Liberation Notes, Lovestruck in the City, The Heirs, and Descendants of the Sun. She is currently meeting fans through her fan meeting tour BE MY ONE.

