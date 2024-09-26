Stray Kids to perform at American Music Awards' 50th-anniversary special show on October 6

Stray Kids has officially been confirmed to be performing at the American Music Awards’ special 50th anniversary. As the prestigious award show celebrates this milestone, the K-pop band will join in the festivities to enhance the event. Known for their global stardom, fans are certainly eager to watch Stray Kids on the grand stage.

On September 26, 2024, the American Music Awards revealed through their official social media page that Stray Kids will be performing at the 50th anniversary event. The boy band will take the stage and perform some of their most popular songs from the discography. The show will be held on October 6, 2024, at 8 PM ET (October 7, 9 AM KST). It will be aired through the CBS network and will also be available to stream through Paramount+.

Stray Kids made their much-anticipated comeback with Ate in July 2024. The record was extremely well-received by fans and became a chart-topping success during its initial release. Moreover, the official music video titled Chk Chk Boom featured Hollywood’s biggest stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in their iconic avatars as Deadpool and Wolverine.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids comprises eight members, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group's members were selected from the survival show with the same name organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity after releasing the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring popular pop star Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they also headlined one of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, in Chicago in August 2024. Furthermore, the group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.