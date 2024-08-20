When TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun made a couple ‘breakup’; know what happened

Yeonjun, the famous K-pop star, and member of the worldwide known boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, had once become the reason for a couple’s ‘break up’, and it was quite the kerfuffle as it all went viral. In a way, it was even seen that Yeonjun made the couple ‘break up’ as he was the reason it all happened.

It all went down in June 2024, when a South Korean fashion influencer named Cho Young Min posted a series of Instagram stories revealing that he broke up with his girlfriend because of Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

So what happened was that Cho Young Min’s girlfriend was supposedly a TXT fan and probably a Yeonjun bias; she had mistakenly sent a video where she was saying “I love you Yeonjun” to his boyfriend, which did not sit right with him.

The boyfriend, in response, shared the screenshots of their conversation, saying he doesn’t want to date a girl who says I love you easily to other guys. He even shared a screenshot of her apologizing, but his mind was made up to part ways.

Later, the girlfriend also allegedly shared an Instagram story confirming that she had broken up with Cho Young Min and the reason behind it was indeed “TXT’s Yeonjun.” She reiterated that her now ex-boyfriend, Young Min, was not happy with these things; however, she couldn’t wrap her head around all of them.

She explained she apologized to him but was shocked by Yeonjun being the reason behind the couple’s break up who were talking about marriage.

The “break up” garnered a lot of attention as it was mostly online, and since Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER was the one behind it all, in a way. Many fans reacted to the breakup.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun, just a few days before this, had helped an MOA (TXT’s official fandom) propose at their concert in the USA.

Funnily enough, recently, when an MOA announced her break up on Weverse, Yeonjun replied that he hoped it was not because of him, proving that he most probably knows about the ‘break up’ that happened because of him.

