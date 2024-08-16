TXT's Yeonjun issues apology for sharing Japan trip photos on South Korea's National Liberation Day

TXT’s Yeonjun has apologized for a now-deleted Instagram post made on Korea’s National Liberation Day. On August 15, Yeonjun briefly shared several photos from the band’s recent trip to Japan before removing them shortly after. Although the photos seemed harmless, he quickly realized the issue. Given that August 15 is Korea’s Liberation Day, many Koreans are particularly sensitive to Japan-related content on this date.

Also known as Gwangbokjeol, August 15 commemorates Korea’s liberation from Japanese occupation. On this day, Koreans typically avoid consuming, promoting, or sharing Japanese goods or related content. Aware of the sensitivity surrounding this holiday, Yeonjun took to both Weverse and Instagram to apologize for posting his photos from Japan on this particular day.

Gwangbokjeol is observed with great respect in South Korea, and many celebrities have faced criticism for careless social media posts on this day. Yeonjun apologized for his “carelessness” in sharing the photos on August 15 and promised to reflect on his actions and be more mindful in the future.

In his apology, Yeonjun acknowledged his carelessness in posting the photos without respecting the historical significance of National Liberation Day. He expressed regret for any hurt caused by his actions and committed to reflecting on his mistakes. The TXT member promised to be more careful in the future to prevent similar incidents. He concluded by reiterating his sincere apologies to everyone affected.

National Liberation Day, observed on August 15, is a public holiday in both South and North Korea. It commemorates the end of 35 years of Japanese colonial rule, thanks to the Allies, and aligns with the anniversary of South Korea’s founding in 1948. The day marks Japan’s unconditional surrender on August 15, 1945, which led to the surrender of the Imperial Japanese Army and the departure of the last Japanese troops from southern Korea by the end of September 1945. However, independent Korean governments were not officially established until August 15, 1948.

In other news, fans recently spotted BTS’ Jin shopping for gifts in the afternoon. He was recognized by a fan at a mall and was said to be out with TXT members. That evening later, Jin was again seen having dinner with his BIGHIT MUSIC labelmates TXT, celebrating the birthday of maknae Huening Kai, who turned 22 on August 14. Additionally, restaurant owner and fans spotted the group leaving after enjoying bulgogi at the restaurant. Fans of BTS and TXT are delighted to see Jin supporting his juniors. This gesture follows Jungkook’s previous celebration of Yeonjun’s birthday, continuing the tradition of supporting their labelmates.

