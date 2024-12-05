Why did BTS' Jungkook once consider Ian as his stage name? Standing Next to You singer reveals surprise inspiration

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook, known for his stunning vocals and powerful performances, recently revealed a surprising source of inspiration behind a potential stage name he once considered: Ian. The name, which ARMYs may recognize from Jungkook's then-private TikTok account, has now taken on deeper meaning after being revealed in the new Disney+ documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL.

In the docuseries, which was released in three extended episodes, viewers get an inside look at Jungkook's 8 months of journey as a solo artist, from the preparation to the release and promotion of his debut solo album GOLDEN. A standout moment from the documentary comes when Jungkook opens up about the influence of choreographer Ian Eastwood on his artistry.

During a conversation with Eastwood, who has also choreographed Standing Next to You, Jungkook fondly recalls how much he admired the choreographer's dance moves and how this admiration almost led him to want to adopt "Ian" as his stage name.

“I wanted to use Ian as my stage name because of him,” Jungkook explained in the documentary. "Because back then, I admired his dance moves." The heartfelt sentiment behind this revelation speaks volumes about Jungkook’s respect for Ian Eastwood, who is not only a skilled dancer but also an inspirational figure to the young artist.

Jungkook’s admiration for Eastwood's choreography made the name feel personal and meaningful, but in the end, he opted to remain with his own identity, choosing to shine under his real name.

Meanwhile, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL offers fans a glimpse into Jungkook’s venture with his solo debut album GOLDEN, which has set new records with over 2.4 million copies sold during its opening week. The album's success, along with the emotional relatability of his songs with youth, shows just how far Jungkook has come since his early days as the golden maknae of BTS.

After a chart-smashing solo debut with hits like SEVEN, 3D, and GOLDEN, which transitioned Jungkook from a K-pop star to a pop star phenomenon, Jungkook voluntarily embarked on his mandatory military journey, enlisting alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. The two enlisted as companions on December 12 and are currently stationed at the 5th Infantry Division of the ROK Army.