Will BTS’ V return for Jinny's Kitchen 3? Variety show’s producer reacts to possibility of renewal

BTS’ V, the popular singer and songwriter was part of the hit cooking variety show Jinny’s Kitchen season 1 but couldn’t join in season 2 because he is currently enlisted in the military. Since then fans have been eager to know whether the BTS singer will finally return for Jinny’s Kitchen 3. The producer of Jinny’s Kitchen has said that it will be revealed “when time comes.”

On September 6, 2024, producers of Jinny’s Kitchen 2 sat for an interview with the South Korean media news outlet Newsen. Jinny’s Kitchen 2 after a successful run ended today with the last director’s cut episode on September 6.

The producer thanked the cast and team members who were part of Jinny’s Kitchen 2 and helped in maing it successful. While he also thanked the rookie intern Go Min Si who joined this season to fill the position left vacant by BTS’ V.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 was a wild success garnering attention from around the world and reaching high ratings throughout the run and fans have already started wondering if there will be a third season going down the road.

Furthermore, V who was part of Jinny’s Kitchen season 1 and was a recipient of much love and attention from the viewers and cast will be discharged from the military in June 2025 and fans are also wondering if he will join the new season.

When asked the same, producer Park Hyun Yong said that the possibility of a third season is not finalized yet. He added that he would have to talk to Na PD (Na Young Suk) about the same. But if people are excited about it, they want to give them “results that match their expectations.”

Regarding BTS’ V’s return to Jinny’s Kitchen 3, Park Hyun Yong commented that the team knows how much fans and viewers are waiting for the variety show’s return “thanks to Taehyung (V).” The producer added that whether the Rainy Days singer will return still has not been decided and it will be known “when the time comes”.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 premiered on June 28, 2024, with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, Lee Seo Jin, and the new intern Go Min Si.

