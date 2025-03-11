Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Did actor say he wanted to marry a kindergartener in his 20s? Know here

Kim Soo Hyun is currently embroiled in a dating scandal with the latest actress, Kim Sae Ron. He was accused of being in a relationship with her for six years, from November 2015, when he was 27 and she was just 15. With the allegation of dating a minor, the actor received massive online backlash. Amidst the ongoing controversy, his past jokes and comments regarding marrying someone way younger surfaced, further sparking negative public reaction.

Back in 2013, the Queen of Tears actor did a movie showcase of his film Secretly, Greatly in Seoul. During then, he was asked by a fan about his plans of marriage and his answer to that left everyone shocked. Kim Soo Hyun, who was about 25 years old then, revealed that his "master plan back then was to get married around 36 or 37, but I don't think I can keep that plan now. Maybe around 41?" Things were fine until then but his statement was, "I want to marry a 21-year-old at the age of 41," as reported by K-media, Herald Economy.

Many fans felt uncomfortable with the remark, even if it was meant as a joke, as it sparked concerns about the significant age gap and the relationship dynamic it implied. They discussed it in Pann Chao and considered it the 'male celebrity privilege' for him to get away with such a statement.