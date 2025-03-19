Will Kim Soo Hyun pay penalty for Knock Off delay as Kim Sae Ron dating scandal intensifies? Exploring possibilities

Amid losing brand endorsements and becoming entangled in Kim Sae Ron’s minor dating scandal, Kim Soo Hyun's career appears to be hanging by a thread.

According to reports from Daum, Disney plus is considering filing a lawsuit against Kim Soo Hyun for liquidated damages related to the K-drama Knock Off, due to delays caused by the controversy.

The uncertainty surrounding the show is also expected to negatively impact the brand's reputation and financial standing.

Kim Soo Hyun completed the first season of Knockoff, but production for the second season has been halted due to the ongoing controversy.

With the issue gaining traction, industry insiders speculate that Disney plus may pursue a substantial breach of contract lawsuit against the actor, seeking damages for the disruptions.

Reports indicate that Knock Off had a production budget of approximately 60 billion KRW (around USD 41.6 million), with an estimated 10-20 per cent allocated to Kim Soo Hyun’s salary.

His earnings for the eight-episode series are projected to exceed 5 billion KRW (approximately USD 3.46 million).

If Disney plus proceeds with legal action, Kim Soo Hyun could be held accountable for not only returning his appearance fee but also compensating for production delays or even the potential shelving of the entire series.

As per industry standards, actors involved in controversies or legal complications are typically required to pay 20-30 per cent of the total production cost in damages for breaching their contracts.

Advertisement

Given Knock Off’s massive budget, this could amount to a significant financial penalty for Kim Soo Hyun.

Previously, the Knock Off team announced on March 12, 2025, that they would continue filming Season 2.

However, just two days later, on March 14, GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, confirmed that he had dated Kim Sae Ron, leading to a halt in production.

This suspension has further fueled speculation regarding Disney Plus' course of action and whether the project will resume.

According to Koreaboo, an industry insider commented, “Disney+ is a global OTT platform, much like Netflix. If an actor’s personal controversy results in financial losses, there is a high probability that they will be held liable. Kim Soo Hyun’s response to the situation will be a key factor in determining the final outcome.”