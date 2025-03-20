Kim Soo Hyun's agency files criminal case against Kim Sae Ron's family and Garosero over pantless photo; know more
Kim Soo Hyun's agency sues Kim Sae Ron's family and Garosero for releasing his pants down photo on social media. Read to know what all charges they have pressed against them.
Actor Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST filed a criminal lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family and Kim Se Eui of YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, for the release of actor's pants down photo, on March 20, as reported by K-media Newsen. They alleged the content's online circulation causing sexual shame to the actor. As the release of past content featuring both the actor's private life continues, they decided to resort to legal means to stop it.
The charges include violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distribution of footage filmed using cameras, etc.).