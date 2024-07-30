Wonderland’s Bae Suzy in talks to lead The 8 Show director’s period thriller film Delusion; Report

Bae Suzy is gearing up for her next big screen project. Her latest film Wonderland didn’t show the expected box office result. Hence There’s much interest in her next work. As per reports, she has been offered the lead role in a new period thriller movie Delusion by The 8 Show Director.

Suzy to take on lead role in Delusion after Han So Hee's exit?

On July 30, the Korean media outlet Edaily reported that Suzy had received an offer to lead the upcoming mystery thriller Delusion set in the backdrop of 1800s Shanghai and 1935’s Gyeongseong. Her agency Management SOOP confirmed through the outlet that the actress is currently reviewing the casting offer and is positively considering the role.

Additionally, Showbox, a production that holds the IP to this upcoming period thriller stated that Bae Suzy was offered the lead role in the early planning stages. However, turns out, that she had to decline it then due to scheduling conflicts. The production company is happy that she is now reviewing the role again now that the schedule has been adjusted.

Meanwhile, if Suzy confirms she will take on the exciting role of a vampire woman in Delusion.

More about Delusion

Delusion is the next work of director Han Jae Rim, celebrated for Netflix’s The 8 Show and the disaster film Emergency Declaration. Based on a webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, the film will depict the story of 1800s Shanghai and 1935’s Gyeongseong.

Advertisement

When an artist named Yoon Yi Ho is commissioned to paint a portrait of a vampire woman Song Jeong Hwa, mysterious events begin occurring around him. While working on it, the painter gradually becomes captivated by the vampire’s enigma and gets ensnared by her secrets.

Suzy has already portrayed a dark yet alluring character in the Netflix series Doona! So, her casting as vampire Song Jeong Hwa promises exceptional performance.

Previously Han So Hee was considered for this lead role along with Ryu Jun Yeol for the character of Yoon Yi Ho. But following their chaotic then-relationship controversy in March, the discussions were halted.

ALSO READ: Like Uhm Tae Goo's role in My Sweet Mobster? Watch Vincenzo, City Hunter, K2 and more similar K-dramas