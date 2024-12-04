7 engagement saree ideas from the festive wardrobes of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others

When dreaming up the ideal attire for an eagerly anticipated engagement ceremony, many brides today choose ethnic wear to look their desi best. And if you deem that there’s no better choice than a mesmerizing saree for your upcoming ceremony, then we’ve got you covered. Let us present some exciting engagement saree ideas that we’ve carefully curated from the lookbooks of our Bollywood celebrities. Each piece on this list brings forth vibrant colors and will help you slay on your engagement day! Have a look:

7 Gorgeous Engagement Saree Ideas for a Modern Bride This Wedding Season

1. Karisma Kapoor's Indigo and Gold Banarasi Saree

Karisma Kapoor dazzled in a bi-color indigo and gold saree from Manish Malhotra recently. This handwoven design has a Banarasi. Additionally, it is the perfect choice for pre-wedding rituals because it features intricate designs like floral motifs and can be paired with delicate jewelry just like Karisma has done. It can be safe to say that the ensemble speaks for itself, exuding grace and sophistication, making it the ideal engagement saree for brides.

2. Mrunal Thakur's Pastel Pink Kanchipuram Silk Tissue Saree

There’s no denying that our list would be incomplete without this popular choice when it came to South Indian engagement saree ideas. So, we bring you this traditional saree that has a Kanchipuram Silk Tissue weave. It is adorned with silver zari border and brocade work making it a dream-come-true for brides on their engagement day! Intriguingly, actress Mrunal Thakur flaunted this stunning pastel pink saree with an ornate choker and jhumkas that add to its grandeur.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's Gold Kanjeevaram Saree Embellished with Swarovski Crystals

For a recent trailer launch, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a breathtaking gold Kanjeevaram saree. The creation by Manish Malhotra is crafted from rich gold silk and peppered with Swarovski crystals. Additionally, antique gold sequins and delicate zari nakshi work dotted the fabric to lend a touch of sophistication. If you favor this silk saree look of Janhvi’s, you may choose a similar scalloped crystal-embellished blouse and heavy jhumkas to draw the most eyeballs.

4. Katrina Kaif’s Sheer Burnt Orange Saree with Printed Sleeves

In this burnt orange Sabyasachi saree, Katrina slayed onlookers with her ethereal charm. The sheer fabric featured a floral sequined pattern and was layered over an animal-print underskirt, adding a modern twist. Plus, the full-sleeved blouse showcased a plunging neckline, floral sleeves, and heavy sequin detailing, which is ideal for a bride’s engagement attire. Overall, the ensemble puts together a harmonious blend of prints and textures that made it aesthetically appealing for a bride-to-be.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari’s Pink Organza Saree with Banarasi Zari Woven Blouse

Standing tall in her regal grandeur, Aditi Rao Hydari chose this pink organza saree to make a lovely style statement. Paired with a Banarasi zari woven blouse, the piece is ideal for those seeking a designer saree for engagement. Hydari accessorized the look with traditional Kundan jewelry and stacked bangles, but you may opt to style it as you please for your big day!

6. Pooja Hegde’s Green Net Saree with Mirror Detailing

Hegde embraced a modern yet traditional vibe with her breezy green and white net saree. The ensemble, adorned with subtle mirror work, was paired with a strappy white blouse featuring a plunging neckline. This chic look was accessorized minimally with a sleek bracelet and stud earrings, letting the outfit shine. Moreover, Hegde’s understated glam and effortless styling made this saree a versatile choice for brides who desire a simple engagement look in a saree.

7. Anushka Sharma's Dreamy Mint Green Floral Saree

This mint-hued creation is an iconic green saree for engagement day festivities. It is designed by Sabyasachi and the mint green piece is a favorite among Indian brides. The pastel saree features an understated floral pattern that exudes elegance. What’s more is that Sharma kept her makeup minimal with a mauve lip, a touch of kohl, and a subtle bindi to accentuate the beauty of the attire. Intricate Chaandbalis offered the ensemble a refined and ethereal look making it the perfect engagement saree for winter Indian weddings where brides wish to hint at the promise of spring.

Indeed, right from Janhvi Kapoor’s dazzling gold Kanjeevaram to Aditi Rao Hydari’s regal organza ensemble, these stars certainly know how to make a glamorous style statement in a saree. We hope that the intricate details of these ensembles offer you stunning engagement saree ideas to catch every eye on your big day!

