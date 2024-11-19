5 maang tikka looks to try like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and other Bollywood divas this wedding season

When it comes to weddings, nothing is better than embracing your inner traditional vibes. For every girl who is a fan of traditional jewelry, get ready to be spoiled. No matter how much effort we put into getting ready, the vibe and glam a maang tikka brings are totally unmatched.

Even your favorite Bollywood ladies can't hold themselves back from adoring the beauty of maang tikkas. They’ve dropped some major fashion inspiration on how to elevate your entire wedding look with a mangtikka, and we can’t wait to show it to you.

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s wedding look instantly charmed us, and we can’t stop admiring it. For her special day, Kiara chose to walk down the aisle in a pink lehenga adorned with silver embellishments. She accessorized her look with a silver and emerald green stone necklace and earrings. But it’s her maang tikka that truly shows how a small detail can enhance the overall charm of the look.

Her round maang tikka, with delicate strings falling from it, is the perfect blend of elegance and tradition. It features an intricate design with crystal work that sits beautifully on her forehead. This piece is ideal for someone who wants to keep it minimal yet elegant.

2. Alia Bhatt

If you’re someone who wants to go for a heavily embellished maang tikka, then Alia Bhatt is the inspiration you’re looking for. She styled her white and gold wedding lehenga with jewelry featuring golden work and white stone embellishments. Instead of opting for a small mangtikka, she chose to enhance her overall look with a bold and heavy maang tikka.

Her maang tikka is the epitome of traditional Indian jewelry, featuring an elegant circular design and intricate detailing. For all brides-to-be, this is something you should add to your wedding list.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s maang tikka is the perfect blend of tradition and elegance. For her haldi ceremony, the actress completed the look of her yellow outfit with a golden and green stone-studded maang tikka. It features a round design with delicate strings falling gracefully on her forehead. The green and white beads, along with crystal work, make this maang tikka a must-have for every bride.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s choice of styling her maang tikka with a lehenga is so Gen-Z! Proving that a maang tikka alone can give you all the wedding feels, she paired her rich maroon and golden lehenga with a gorgeous maang tikka. Her mangtikka features intricate detailing, adorned with delicate pearls and green stones, falling gracefully in a V-shape on her forehead.

With all the pearls and stonework, this maang tikka creates a regal look, making it a must-have piece for every wedding and festive occasion.

5. Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor should definitely be given the title of the traditional trendsetter. Apart from lehengas, she also showed how a simple maang tikka can add a glamorous touch to a saree. For her white saree, paired with a classy golden-work blouse, she styled it with a statement maang tikka. Her piece features a diamond design with white pearls cascading onto her forehead, adorned with a purple stone surrounded by golden work.

These 5 celebrity-inspired maang tikkas are definitely something every bride-to-be should bookmark for each of their wedding functions.

Which of these maang tikkas would you add to your wedding outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

