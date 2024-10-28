Not Mrunal Thakur’s gown worth Rs 99,000 but her UNCONVENTIONAL earrings set Anarkali vibes at Diwali party

Mrunal Thakur gave us a pure Rani Sa moment in an Anarkali dress at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. She looked gorgeous– donning a black and grey Anarkali, making us crush on her all over again. The actress perfectly served the royal look with some unique addons that took her whole outfit to another level. Let’s have a closer look at it.

Yesterday (October 28, 2024), the Sita Ramam actress attended Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash in a unique look. Mrunal was seen wearing a black and grey Anarkali gown from Heena Kochhar worth Rs 99,000. The outfit featured a black jacket that came with intricate silver embroidery. The ball sleeves and flowy gown perfectly gave off the Mughal vibe, and we are in love with it. Blending perfectly traditional and modern style, Mrunal elevated the look and standard of her outfit.

Also the shimmery flowy grey gown, paired beautifully with a black embroidered jacket, exuded the royal aesthetics vibes– showing that the Anarkali gown can still be a go-to attire if worn with a vintage twist.

When talking about accessories,the Hi Nanna actress surely didn’t settle for less. She paired her outfit with a V-shaped oxidized necklace. The chunky, silver and trendy piece perfectly complemented and elevated the look of her outfit. But honestly, it was her cool earrings that left a lasting impression on us. She wore long, statement earrings that came straight down from her hair to ear, bringing back the Mughal glamour through her style.

This style, must we say, is losing its touch amid Western and Indian fashion scene. A true-blue fashionista that Mrunal is, she brought back the time period with her outfit and served a fresh fashion statement.

Her accessories didn’t stop there. For hair, the actress tied it back into a low braid, giving a neat and on-point touch. She accessorized it with a series of intricate silver embellishments that are nothing short of stunning. Each section of her hair gave an eye-catching effect, making her look steal the show.

For makeup, Mrunal Thakur showed how much she loves winged eyeliner. She added the right glam to her Diwali party look with black winged eyeliner, kohl eyes and shimmery eyeshadow. The defined brows, and nude lipstick led her outfit and accessories to take center stage. At last, she completed her look with a round bindi, perfectly mixing royalty with desi.

How would you like to rate this outfit out of 10? Let us know in the comments below!

