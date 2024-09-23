Karisma Kapoor’s stunning Rs 3,58,400 pink co-ord set proves when it comes to achieving the best ethnic looks, she’s in a league of her own

Karisma Kapoor is back in the spotlight, and this time, she’s not just judging the fabulous dancers on India’s Best Dancer Season 4; but also serving up some serious fashion goals that have us all swooning. The iconic actress knows how to steal the show, and her latest appearance in a stunning pink co-ord set by Anamika Khanna proves she’s still got it! Let’s break down her look.

Crafted from pure silk in the most enchanting shade of pink, this ensemble is a masterpiece. The shirt has wide and beautiful collars and displays delectable hand embroidery of dori and resham with the finishing of small beads, which adds to the royalty of the appearance. The shirt has been tucked in a well-draped skirt, and while looking elegant, it also looks sophisticated and playful and perfectly embodies Karisma’s classic style.

But what truly sets this outfit apart is the cape attached to the shoulders of the shirt, featuring similar exquisite embroidery. The flowing detail enhances the set and makes it playful, giving Karisma the freedom to move or twirl like a sassy diva! The price tag of her outfit is a staggering Rs 3,58,400.

Karisma’s attire is versatile and suitable for Sangeet nights, engagement parties, cocktail parties, and even the festival season. It's a perfect choice for those who want to look stylish and be ready to hit the dance floor or make a fashion statement.

Advertisement

To finish this glamorous look, Karisma wore round silver earrings and matching metallic heels, which gave her the perfect glam without being overdone. She also wore makeup, which only added the final touches to her stunning appearance and enhanced her stunning outfit.

Karisma's makeup was a perfect match for her outfit. She chose a soft pink lipstick and metallic eyeshadow, adding a bling factor. A sweep of kohl on the eyes, a perfectly defined eyeliner, and blushed cheeks blended flawlessly with highlighter completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor is not just an actress but also a fashion icon. Her ability to impress people with her style reminds us that fashion is about confidently wearing attire. As we look to the future, we can't help but wonder what she will dazzle us with next. For now, we'll be taking notes on how to rock a pink outfit like a pro.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor dials up the festive glam in a cream-hued floral saree worth Rs. 99,000 and we're here for it