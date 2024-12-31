Aditi Rao Hydari radiates royal elegance in wine colored Nurvi Sharara set worth Rs 49,000 styled with accessories

When it's Aditi Rao Hydari, glam, and elegance always take centre stage. She has a knack for turning the most boring outfit into a fashion statement, but when she’s in ethnic it's all we could ask for to make our day the best. Setting the internet on fire, she was rocking a Sharara set look, and each detail of it is worth checking out.

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic looks are always 10/10. Lately, she was rocking a Nurvi Sharara set from Anjana Bohra. It was worth Rs 49,000. It had full sleeve details with a handwork border at the ends, and also a little deep neckline allowing some bold vibes. The length ending slightly below her waist gave it a kurti-like essence. Also, the deep wine color perfectly complemented her skin.

Amping up her style, the actress chose to pair her wine-colored kurta with a sharara. She was wearing a rich tissue sharara adorned with the essence of golden, and wine. It beautifully matched well with the kurta, and adding the final touch to her fit, she wrapped a wine dupatta around her wrists. She perfectly gave a feminine appeal to her appearance.

Her outfit is what you need to make a style statement at a family function. Apart from her fit, you can even take notes on her styling. Her stylist did a pretty good work.

Her accessories game was the perfect jhumkas, and the rings added a bit of royal elegance. They were minimal and perfect to keep our eyes equally on admiring her ensemble and accessories. For this, all you need is the right vision.

She was slaying her look with the on-point makeup game. Setting the soft base with concealer and foundation, the actress added the irresistible glow with blush, long lashes, defined brows, and nude lipstick. Her facial features are clearly visible from her perfectly styled hair. They were kept at the back in the middle partition, ideally letting all the features play their role.

Aditi Rao Hydari was a total showstopper. She always seems to inspire us with her simple and statement-making appearance. We never thought a simple sharara set could be styled so glamorously. We are in awe of this.

