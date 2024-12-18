Aditi Rao Hydari redefines denim-on-denim with an effortless yet game-changing twist to elevate your wardrobe

Aditi Rao Hydari wins the denim-on-denim trend. Yes, in her recent appearance, the actress was seen slaying her denim-on-denim outfit. But it’s not what you think. Instead of choosing jeans and tops, the actress followed this trend with a twist. She paired a one-piece with a jacket, proving that denim can be creative too.

Last night, Aditi Rao Hydari graced our feeds with her stunning and impeccable fashion sense. Rocking her laid-back vibe, the actress opted for a denim outfit. She wore a denim mini-dress featuring a fitted bodice and a flattering silhouette that hugged her body in all the right places.

Layering her mini dress, the actress opted for a denim jacket. Featuring a collar, full sleeves, and button details at the front, her choice of jacket perfectly elevated her look for both casual outings and glamorous parties. To add a stylish edge, the Heeramandi actress left the buttons open and rolled up the sleeves, making her denim-on-denim combination effortlessly elegant and subtly bold.

This style is ideal for anyone stepping out to grab a bite with friends or heading to a movie date with their partner. Aditi’s denim-on-denim look exudes cool, effortless vibes, perfect for low-key yet striking appearances.

To enhance her look, Aditi Rao Hydari accessorized with Gen-Z’s favorite golden-accented, multi-layer hoop earrings that instantly caught our attention. Adding a practical yet stylish touch, she also sported a statement watch that perfectly complemented her wrist.

Her makeup exuded aesthetic vibes, featuring defined brows, perfectly blushed cheeks, and bold red lipstick that rivaled her outfit in grabbing attention. Radiating an unmissable charm, Aditi’s glowing face hinted at her dedication to a hydrating skincare routine.

Her hair was styled half-up, with the rest of her tresses left open, adding a cool and effortless touch to her ensemble. To complete her look with comfort and style, the actress opted for white sneakers, perfectly tying the outfit together.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s casual denim-on-denim look has all our attention. While her style may seem simple, she carried it with grace and elegance, proving that even a casual outfit can make a high-fashion statement.

